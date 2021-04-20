Who needs to buy a vowel when Pat Sajak just gives away the whole puzzle?

In a segment from the Thursday, April 15 episode of "Wheel of Fortune" that has only recently been making the rounds in media outlets, the long-running game show's host accidentally revealed the solution in banter with the contestant who was still actively trying to guess it. Alas, the contestant didn't even notice that Sajak had inadvertently done his work for him.

During the segment, the category was "phrase," and the board showed "---TE -R-N-L-." While commiserating with the player as the clock was still running, Sajak shared, "Yikes. Well, I'd rather be standing here than there, quite frankly."

The puzzle ultimately went unsolved, and as it turned out, the solution was indeed "Quite Frankly," which Sajak had used during the conversation. It wasn't until the very end of the episode that Sajak and co-star Vanna White let the audience in on his gaffe.

"Did you hear what you said?" White asked. Sajak replied, "I did, right after I said it. I wonder how many people at home caught it, but in setting up the thing, there weren't many letters up there, and I said, 'I'd rather be here than there, quite frankly,' which was the puzzle."

He continued, "But it goes to show you that people are concentrating, and they're not paying any attention to me. And he didn't get it -- no reason he should, just based on that. But it is funny what your mouth will say, that your brain says you shouldn't do that."

Watch his mistake in the above video.