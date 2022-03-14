Live from outer space, it's Pete Davidson!

The "Saturday Night Live" star will be part of the latest crew flying to outer space on a rocket and capsule by Blue Origin, the private spaceflight company created by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

Davidson, 28, will be part of the fourth human flight and 20th flight overall for the New Shepard program, which is scheduled for liftoff on March 23, Blue Origin announced on Monday.

The actor and comedian is the latest celebrity scheduled to take a trip to the edge of space, following "Star Trek" legend William Shatner, 90, who became the oldest person to reach space in October when he took a ride on a Blue Origin flight, and NFL Hall of Famer Michael Strahan, who was part of a flight in December.

Passengers on the flight experience about four minutes of weightlessness by traveling to the edge of space at an altitude of just more than 65 miles.

"The King of Staten Island" star will be part of a six-person crew that also includes Party America CEO Marty Allen; philanthropist and real estate mogul Marc Hagle and his wife, Sharon Hagle, the founder of the nonprofit SpaceKids Global; explorer and University of North Carolina professor Jim Kitchen; and Dr. George Nield, the president of Commercial Space Technologies and former manager of the Flight Integration Office for NASA's space shuttle program.

The liftoff for the flight is scheduled for March 23 at 8:30 a.m. from Blue Origin's Launch Site One in West Texas and will be streamed live on Blue Origin's website.

Blue Origin’s inaugural flight came in July when Bezos and his brother were joined by a pair of other passengers in the high-profile launch.

Each crew member on the upcoming flight will carry a postcard to space submitted to Blue Origin's Club for the Future foundation, which works to inspire young kids to pursue careers in STEM.

In addition to his upcoming flight, Davidson has had plenty going on here on Earth, between his relationship with girlfriend Kim Kardashian becoming Instagram official last week, and his ongoing saga with Kardashian’s ex, the rapper Ye, formerly Kanye West.

He also has become involved with modes of transportation a little closer to the ground, as he and fellow "SNL" castmate Colin Jost bought a decommissioned Staten Island ferry boat in January.

