Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Make First Joint Appearance in London After Royal Exit

Meghan Markle is back in London for one of her final royal events.

On Thursday evening, the Duchess of Sussex made her first official public appearance in the U.K. following her royal exit announcement.

Joined by her husband Prince Harry, the couple attended the 2020 Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House. While at the event, the couple celebrated the sporting and adventure achievements of wounded, sick and injured service personnel.

Prince Harry looked handsome in a classic navy blue suit and tie. As for Meghan, she turned heads for all the right reasons in a matching bright blue fitted Victoria Beckham dress. Earlier in the day, the duo was spotted enjoying a private lunch at The Goring.

In just a matter of days, the couple will also publicly reunite with Prince William and Kate Middleton as they attend the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Commonwealth Day.

As royal watchers know, there's been a lot of change within the royal family after Prince Harry and Meghan announced in early 2020 that they would be stepping away from royal duties.

"After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution," the statement from the couple began. "We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen."

And just last month, a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released key information in the couple's transition out of royal duties.

For example, the couple will officially drop "royal" from their branding.

"The Royal Family respect and understand the wish of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex to live a more independent life as a family, by removing the supposed ‘public interest' justification for media intrusion into their lives," a spokesperson continued. "They remain a valued part of Her Majesty's family."