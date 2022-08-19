Red Hot Chili Peppers to Receive Global Icon Award at 2022 MTV VMAs

Standing in line to see a show tonight? Well, don't forget about the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards later this month.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers are set to receive the Global Icon Award at this year's VMAs. But that's not all. The band will return to the VMAs stage for the first time in more than two decades to perform, as the last time they rocked out at the event was in 2000 when they received the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

The legendary group--whose members include singer Anthony Kiedis, bassist Flea, drummer Chad Smith and guitarist John Frusciante--are in good company, as the Foo Fighters, Queen, Whitney Houston, Eminem, Green Day and U2 are among past Global Icon Award recipients.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers already have eight Video Music Awards, and the Global Icon honor may not be the only Moonperson trophy they add to their shelf. The group is also nominated in the Best Rock category for their hit "Black Summer."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

See the Winners of the 2021 MTV VMAs

The "By the Way" rockers aren't the only honorees for the evening. MTV previously announced that Nicki Minaj will receive the Video Vanguard Award. In fact, it will be a busy night for the rapper. She's also performing, is nominated in the Best Hip-Hop category for her song with Lil Baby "Do We Have A Problem?" and will share hosting duties with LL Cool J and Jack Harlow.

Minaj and the Red Hot Chili Peppers won't be the only ones to perform, either. Harlow, Anitta, BLACKPINK, J Balvin, Kane Brown, Lizzo, Mneskin, Marshmello x Khalid and Panic! At The Disco are among the other artists on the star-studded lineup.

As for who will walk away with the most Moonperson trophies, fans will just have to tune in. Harlow, Kendrick Lamar and Lil Nas X lead the nominees with seven nods each, followed by Doja Cat and Harry Styles with six nominations apiece. Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd are also up for five each.

The 2022 MTV VMAS will air live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Aug. 28 starting at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.