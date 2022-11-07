Rihanna Shares Her New ‘Weird' Habit After Welcoming Baby Boy

Rihanna admittedly needs more than fourfiveseconds to get back into the swing of things after welcoming her baby boy with A$AP Rocky.

The singer, who gave birth to her first child in May, exclusively spoke with E! News about her life as a new mom and confessed that "it takes a little bit" of time before finding her inner savage once again. While she enjoyed spending much of her pregnancy relaxing in leggings, joking that she considered it "a sport," Rihanna is now ready to hit the ground running.

"Once you get to the other side, you're like, 'I gotta get back,'" she told Justin Sylvester on the red carpet of her Savage x Fenty Vol. 4 runway show. "There's something that just happens."

Another thing that Rihanna has realized in her motherhood journey? She's exactly like her mom, Monica Braithwaite.

"It is weird," the pop star shared. "Even the little things that annoy me about her, I do it. I literally make all of the same faces. I say the same things. I clear my throat the same way. I move my mouth the same way."

Rihanna is getting emotional about her journey as a mother. "[It's] not a chapter, it's like a new book," she told Access Hollywood's Scott Evans.

She added, "I either never noticed it or it never happened until I had a baby."

But Rihanna is more than happy to follow in her mama's footsteps. After all, as the Grammy winner noted, "She more snatched than me."

And though grandma Monica sat out this year's Savage x Fenty show to babysit the family's newest addition, Rihanna said she made sure the runway was still filled with snatched looks.

"I promise it will be worth it," she vowed. "It's always a dynamic experience — all of the different levels of entertainment, all of the talent that's here, all of the performers, the fashion."

The Savage x Fenty Vol. 4 show premieres Nov. 9 on Amazon Prime Video.

Is Johnny Depp ready to take a bow? Because Rihanna tapped him to be her latest celebrity model. Sources tell Access Hollywood that Depp will appear in the upcoming Savage x Fenty vol. 4 fashion show.