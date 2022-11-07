celebrity babies

Rihanna Shares Her New ‘Weird' Habit After Welcoming Baby Boy

Rihanna shared the one 'weird' thing she's noticed in her motherhood journey since welcoming her baby boy with A$AP Rocky

By Gabrielle Chung

Marvel Studios' "Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever" Premiere
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Rihanna admittedly needs more than fourfiveseconds to get back into the swing of things after welcoming her baby boy with A$AP Rocky.

The singer, who gave birth to her first child in May, exclusively spoke with E! News about her life as a new mom and confessed that "it takes a little bit" of time before finding her inner savage once again. While she enjoyed spending much of her pregnancy relaxing in leggings, joking that she considered it "a sport," Rihanna is now ready to hit the ground running.

"Once you get to the other side, you're like, 'I gotta get back,'" she told Justin Sylvester on the red carpet of her Savage x Fenty Vol. 4 runway show. "There's something that just happens."

Another thing that Rihanna has realized in her motherhood journey? She's exactly like her mom, Monica Braithwaite.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"It is weird," the pop star shared. "Even the little things that annoy me about her, I do it. I literally make all of the same faces. I say the same things. I clear my throat the same way. I move my mouth the same way."

PHOTOS: A Look at Rihanna's Pregnancy Style

Rihanna is getting emotional about her journey as a mother. "[It's] not a chapter, it's like a new book," she told Access Hollywood's Scott Evans.

Entertainment News

Oscars 2 hours ago

Jimmy Kimmel to Host 2023 Oscars: ‘Great Honor Or a Trap'

Twitter 6 hours ago

‘I'm Out': Celebrities Are Leaving Twitter After Elon Musk's Takeover

She added, "I either never noticed it or it never happened until I had a baby."

But Rihanna is more than happy to follow in her mama's footsteps. After all, as the Grammy winner noted, "She more snatched than me."

Rihanna, Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3
Rihanna, Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3

And though grandma Monica sat out this year's Savage x Fenty show to babysit the family's newest addition, Rihanna said she made sure the runway was still filled with snatched looks.

"I promise it will be worth it," she vowed. "It's always a dynamic experience — all of the different levels of entertainment, all of the talent that's here, all of the performers, the fashion."

The Savage x Fenty Vol. 4 show premieres Nov. 9 on Amazon Prime Video.

Is Johnny Depp ready to take a bow? Because Rihanna tapped him to be her latest celebrity model. Sources tell Access Hollywood that Depp will appear in the upcoming Savage x Fenty vol. 4 fashion show.
Copyright E! Online

This article tagged under:

celebrity babiesRihanna
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us