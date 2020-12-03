Roddy Ricch

Roddy Ricch Has Apple Music's Top Album, Song of 2020

Apple announced Thursday that Ricch achieved the feat with his hit "The Box" and his debut album, "Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial"

By Mesfin Fekadu

In this June 21, 2019, file photo, rapper Roddy Ricch performs onstage during the 7th Annual BET Experience at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.
Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Roddy Ricch is the king of Apple Music: The rapper has the music platform’s most-streamed song and album of the year.

Apple announced Thursday that Ricch achieved the feat with his hit “The Box” and his debut album, “Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial.”

Rappers dominated the Top 5 most-streamed albums on Apple Music, with Lil Baby’s “My Turn,” Pop Smoke’s “Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon” and Lil Uzi Vert’s “Eternal Atake — LUV vs. The World 2” claiming spots two through four. R&B star Summer Walker’s “Over It” came in fifth.

Entertainment News

Jonathan Van Ness 2 hours ago

Jonathan Van Ness Opens Up About the Harsh Realities of Dog Adoption

Miami 2 hours ago

ESPN Says Dan Le Batard Leaving Radio, TV Shows Next Month

The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” was the second most-streamed song of the year, followed by Australian singer Tones and I’s “Dance Monkey,” DaBaby and Ricch’s “Rockstar” and “Life Is Good" by Future and Drake.

“Dance Monkey,” originally released in 2019 but reached No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart this year, was the most Shazamed song of the year (Apple acquired Shazam in 2018). SAINt JHN’s “Roses (Imanbek Remix),” the Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights,” Topic & A7S’ “Breaking Me” and Regard’s “Ride It” round out the Top 5.

Ranked by time spent viewing lyrics in Apple Music, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s raunchy hit “WAP” tops the list of most-read lyrics of 2020. Other songs in the Top 5 include “Dance Monkey,” YOASOBI’s “Yoru ni Kakeru,” Ricch’s “The Box” and Official HIGE DANdism “Pretender.”

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Roddy RicchApple Music
Decision 2020 Supporting Our Schools Coronavirus Pandemic Local Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Video Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us