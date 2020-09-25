Skylar Astin on ‘Secret Society of Second-Born Royals'

Skylar Astin just finished his two week quarantine in Canada and has begun filming season 2 of “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.” The NBC show just won an Outstanding Choreography Emmy so you can bet they will have a little extra spring in their step this season.

And while Astin has more than proved himself as a singer and dancer with ZEP and the “Pitch Perfect” movies, he’s leaving the song and dance behind in his new role. He plays James, a Secret Society instructor in the new Disney+ film “Secret Society of Second-Born Royals”

The story follows Sam, a teenage royal rebel who is second in line to the throne of the fictional kingdom of Illyria. And just as her loath for the royal way of life starts to peak, she finds out she has super-human abilities and is invited to join a secret society with other second-born royals. Their duty? To keep the world safe, obviously.

They are guided by James (Astin) who helps them understand their powers, and their purpose through a series of tests. Astin says his training as a dancer helped him get a grasp on the action.

Disney+

“Doing stunt sequences was really fun because of my ability to pick up choreography. I’ve also done a little bit of martial arts training. So that felt rhythmic and I got to scratch that itch,” Astin says.

Astin says he felt even more connected to the project because he is also a second-born child.

“Representation for the second-born… I’m all about it!”

He’s also all about season 2 of “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” which just began filming in Canada. While we didn’t get any spoilers for the new season, he did tell us the cast has been in a lively group chat and can’t wait to get back to work. He says the cast and crew were all quarantined for 2 weeks after arriving in Canada and are being tested regularly for COVID-19.

“Next we go into pre-production, and then into filming with a total new normal of protocols.”

There is no official release date yet for ZEP season 2, but you can watch Astin now in “Secret Society of Second-Born Royals” on Disney+. It also stars Petyon Elizabeth, Niles Fitch, Isabella Blake and Olivia Deeble.