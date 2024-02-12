Originally appeared on E! Online

Today was a fairytale for Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs fans.

Proving two is better than one, the team became back-to-back champions after they beat the San Francisco 49ers at the 2024 Super Bowl on Feb. 11.

And as they entered this new era, Travis Kelce made sure to celebrate with Swift by his side. The tight end and the singer showed each other mad love as they shared a kiss on the field.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Indeed, this night was sparkling and Swift wasn't going to let it go. The 14-time Grammy winner flew all the way from her Eras Tour in Tokyo to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for the Big Game, with it being her 13th of the season.

And she wasn't the only one in the star-studded suite as Blake Lively, Ice Spice, Lana Del Rey, Kelce's mom Donna Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce were also there to cheer on the Chiefs.

Taylor Swift & Her Squad Cheer on Travis Kelce at 2024 Super Bowl

And while karma is a relaxing thought, this game was a true nail-biter. After trailing behind the 49ers for the first half of the game and then tying it up to go into overtime, the Chiefs were able to come back…be here alongside the Vince Lombardi Trophy with a final score of 25 to 22.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates and kisses Singer Taylor Swift following the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

All in all, it was a night viewers will never, ever, ever forget. From the game and Usher's Super Bowl Halftime show to the star-studded guests and commercials (including Beyoncé's surprise album announcement), the night was filled with jaw-dropping moments.

Take a look at all the celebrities who showed up during Super Bowl 58 aside from Taylor Swift.