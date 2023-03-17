‘The Wire,' ‘Bosch' Actor Lance Reddick Dies at Age 60, Publicist Says

Actor Lance Reddick, who starred in "The Wire," "Bosch" and the "John Wick" action films, died Friday morning at his home in Los Angeles, a spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said Reddick, 60, died of natural causes. He is survived by his wife and two children.

"Acclaimed actor Lance Reddick passed away suddenly this morning from natural causes," his publicist Mia Hansen said. "Lance will be greatly missed. Please respect his family’s privacy at this time."

Police responded to a home in Los Angeles' Valley Village area at about 9:30 a.m. Further details were not available.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

A Baltimore native, Reddick was best known for portraying Cedric Daniels, the city's police lieutenant, in the HBO drama "The Wire." Reddick portrayed LAPD Chief Irving with a stern and sometimes sinister demeanor in the Amazon series "Bosch." He also had roles in "Fringe," "Oz" and "Lost."

TMZ reported that Reddick had been on a press tour for the most recent installment in the "John Wick" film franchise. He had a guest appearance scheduled next week for "The Kelly Clarkson Show."

Word of his death drew tributes from his Hollywood colleagues.

"Lance Reddick was a beautiful and compelling actor," actor Ben Stiller said in a tweet. "And a beautiful person. He worked with my mom Anne Meara in her play 'Afterplay', playing Raziel, the waiter slash angel of death. He was exquisite in that and all he did."

"We are saddened to learn of the passing of Lance Reddick," the Screen Actors Guild-AFTRA tweeted, describing him as "a passionate and dedicated performer."

This story will be updated.