What Travis Kelce told Taylor Swift after winning Grammys' Album of the Year

Taylor Swift just won hardware at the Grammys on Sunday -- Travis Kelce hopes to achieve the same soon.

With Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night underway in Las Vegas, the Kansas City Chiefs star got to speak about his partner the day after she won Album of the Year in Los Angeles.

Swift made history as it marked her fourth Grammy award in the category, with Kelce looking to do something similar when his team faces the San Francisco 49ers this coming Sunday.

"[Taylor Swift's] rewriting the history books herself," Kelce told the media at Allegiant Stadium. "I told her I'm going to have to hold up my end of the bargain and come home with some hardware, too."

If the Chiefs do conquer the NFC's top-seeded 49ers, it would mark Kelce's third Super Bowl ring after having won it all in Super Bowl LIV (2020) and Super Bowl LVII (2023).

Also at the Grammys, Swift used her time to announce a new album titled "The Tortured Poets Department." Kelce has already tuned in.

"I have heard some of it, yes," Kelce said. "It is unbelievable. I can't wait for her to shake up the world when it finally drops."

Swift's new album is slated to release on April 19, 2024, while Kelce will hope to hold up his end of the bargain this Sunday.