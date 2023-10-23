Originally appeared on E! Online

Jason Kelce can see that everything has changed since Travis Kelce started dating Taylor Swift.

While the Philadelphia Eagles center is thrilled for his younger brother amid his relationship with the music superstar, Jason understandably has some concerns when it comes to the paparazzi attention surrounding the new romantics.

"It's certainly been weird, the level that it is now," he confessed to NBC Sports on Oct. 22. "On one hand, I'm happy for my brother that he seems to be in a relationship that he's excited about, that he is genuine about. But there's another end of it where it's like, ‘Man, this is a lot.'"

Live from New York, it's Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce! The "Karma" singer and the Kansas City Chiefs player both made surprise cameos on "Saturday Night Live." Kelce made an appearance at the end of a sketch that poked fun at how the NFL is responding to his rumored relationship with Swift. Meanwhile, the "Lover" songstress introduced her pal Ice Spice's second performance of the night. Following their cameos, the two were spotted holding hands as they made their way to a "SNL" after-party.

Sharing how he recently saw "paparazzi talking about him fueling his car," Jason explained that this "is another level of stardom that typically football players don't deal with."

"So, on one hand, really, really happy for my brother and where he's at in his current situation with Taylor," he said, "but on the other hand, there's some alarms sometimes with how over-in-pursuit people can be."

However, the 35-year-old believes Travis is ready for it.

"Overall, he can deal with some of this," Jason added. "As long as it's not becoming a threat to his safety and things like that."

Indeed, Travis, 34, had his eyes opened to a new wave of attention since going public with Swift, 33. In addition to having paparazzi camped outside his home, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end noticed that there's been a shift in how NFL games are covered on TV now that the singer's become somewhat of a cheer captain for his team, attending several of his matches in recent weeks.

"I think it's fun when they show who all is at the game, you know? I think it brings a little bit more to the atmosphere, brings a little bit more to what you're watching," he told Jason during the Oct. 4 episode of their "New Heights" podcast. "They're overdoing it a little bit for sure—especially my situation. But I think they're just trying to have fun with it."

Still, Travis recognizes that he's the problem, it's him, for first shooting his shot with Swift.

"I know I brought all this attention to me," he admitted on another episode of "New Heights." "I did the whole friendship bracelet thing and told everyone how butthurt I was that I didn't get to meet Taylor."

The athlete continued, "What's real is that it is my personal life and I want to respect both of our lives."