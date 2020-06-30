Foxwoods to Host Drive-In Movies This Summer

We are seeing a resurgence in the popularity of drive-ins amid the COVID-19 pandemic and they are popping up in locations other than traditional drive-ins a well.

Foxwoods Resort Casino will have drive-in movies, starting this weekend.

There will be one feature film per night, from Thursday through Sunday in July and August, and Friday through Sunday in September and October.

The parking lot opens at 7:15 p.m. and all shows will start at 8:45 p.m.

Space is limited to 103 cars per night and anyone interested in taking part should reserve a spot in advance for $25 per car, plus a $15 environmental fee.

Snacks can be pre-purchased with a reservation and they will be delivered to guests upon arrival. For more information and to view movie listings or make a reservation, click here.

Films