Matt Rife's 5-date ProbleMATTic run at Mohegan Sun starts tonight

Matt Rife, a standup comedian and actor, broke records when Mohegan Sun added a fifth date for his ProbleMATTic world tour.

It starts tonight and runs through Sunday, Feb. 25.

The shows are 18 and up and start at 8 p.m. Some tickets are still available for some of the shows. Learn more and find tickets here.

Rife, who has more than 18 million followers on TikTok, was on “MTV’s Wild 'N Out,” “The Challenge,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “Fresh Off The Boat,” “North Of The 10,” and NBC’s “Bring The Funny.”