Mohegan Sun to hold Taylor Swift tribute celebration

Mohegan Sun is planning a celebration of Taylor Swift and it’s going to include a Southeastern Connecticut-based tribute band, food trucks, themed cocktails, a friendship bracelet station and more.

"Are You Ready For It? A Musical Tribute Event" is happening on Saturday, Sept. 28 on the Sun Patio.

Mohegan Sun said the “Sun Patio at Mohegan Sun will transform into an enchanted wonderland for a special Taylor Swift celebration like no other.”

There will also be a themed photo prop station.

The musical tribute event is open to guests of all ages and wristbands will be provided for guests who are 21 years old and up.

Doors open at 5 p.m. and the show starts at 6 p.m.

Tickets are on sale through ticketmaster.com.

Mohegan Sun said seating is available by the fire pits on a first-come, first-served basis.