Bristol Mum Festival Returns With Parade “Honoring Heroes”

The Bristol Mum Festival is in full bloom for this weekend with a new theme for this year’s parade.

Bristol’s main community-focused event for almost 60 years is back after a year off due to the coronavirus pandemic, with this year’s parade centered around “Honoring Heroes.”

Led by Bristol Health’s Dr. Andrew Lim, the parade will serve as a tribute to honor health care and essential workers.

“We as a city, state, and nation owe so many Health care and essential workers a debt of gratitude and look forward to honoring this special group of people during this year’s Mum Festival,” said festival general chair Jack Ferraro.

“We are also excited to be bringing the Festival downtown this year, and this years’ Festival will certainly feature something for everyone.”

The Mum Festival will feature vendors from the area including local businesses, crafters, restaurants, food trucks, nonprofits and museums.

Events include a classic car show, beer and wine garden and live music and entertainment.

Kids can also join in on the fun with a children's carnival and programming.

The festival will run from Friday, Sept 24 - 26 with the parade route starting on Race Street.

Admission to the festival is free. For more information click here.