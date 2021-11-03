Connecticut Has Some of the Country's Pickiest Eaters According To Uber Eats

Connecticut is one of the pickiest states when ordering food, according to a new Uber Eats report.

According to their third annual “Crave Report,” Uber Eats attests that eaters in Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Illinois and Georgia are the pickiest, adding extra alterations and instructions to their orders.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Alongside Connecticut’s reputation, the state’s most popular delivery request is for no onion and no tomatoes.

Additionally, while requests across the country for extra avocado, mayo, pickles and ranch slowed down over the last year, eaters requested no onion, extra sauce, no tomato, cheese, ice and spicy most often.

If you’re looking for a delivery recommendation, the most popular foods people ordered included French fries, pad Thai and garlic naan.

The most unexpected food combos and requests ordered include prosciutto and pickles, bell peppers and cream cheese, watermelon and yellow mustard, ice cream and hot sauce and pizza and sauerkraut.

As for beverages, customers in Sacramento, Palm Springs and Tampa Bay ordered the most alcohol delivery, with the most popular being large margaritas, Tito's vodka, White Claw variety packs, Josh Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon and Corona.

According to Uber Eats, grocery delivery is on the rise after the pandemic and is expected to grow. The most popular time to order are weekends from 5-7 p.m.

Banana’s are the highest selling grocery item in the U.S., selling 25,150 pounds in September alone, while side orders of cheese fries have increased more than 1,200%.

Most Popular Delivery Requests in the U.S.

No Onion Extra Sauce No Tomato No Cheese No Ice Spicy Well Done No Mushroom No Pickle No Sour Cream

Most Ordered Items

French Fries

Pad Thai

Garlic Naan

Soda

Miso Soup

California Roll

Chicken Tikka Masala

Edamame

Mozzarella Sticks

Spicy Tuna Roll

Most Popular Cuisines