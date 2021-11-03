Connecticut Has Some of the Country's Pickiest Eaters According To Uber Eats

Connecticut is one of the pickiest states when ordering food, according to a new Uber Eats report.
According to their third annual “Crave Report,” Uber Eats attests that eaters in Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Illinois and Georgia are the pickiest, adding extra alterations and instructions to their orders.
Alongside Connecticut’s reputation, the state’s most popular delivery request is for no onion and no tomatoes.
Additionally, while requests across the country for extra avocado, mayo, pickles and ranch slowed down over the last year, eaters requested no onion, extra sauce, no tomato, cheese, ice and spicy most often.
Local
If you’re looking for a delivery recommendation, the most popular foods people ordered included French fries, pad Thai and garlic naan.
The most unexpected food combos and requests ordered include prosciutto and pickles, bell peppers and cream cheese, watermelon and yellow mustard, ice cream and hot sauce and pizza and sauerkraut.
As for beverages, customers in Sacramento, Palm Springs and Tampa Bay ordered the most alcohol delivery, with the most popular being large margaritas, Tito's vodka, White Claw variety packs, Josh Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon and Corona.
According to Uber Eats, grocery delivery is on the rise after the pandemic and is expected to grow. The most popular time to order are weekends from 5-7 p.m.
Banana’s are the highest selling grocery item in the U.S., selling 25,150 pounds in September alone, while side orders of cheese fries have increased more than 1,200%.
Most Popular Delivery Requests in the U.S.
- No Onion
- Extra Sauce
- No Tomato
- No Cheese
- No Ice
- Spicy
- Well Done
- No Mushroom
- No Pickle
- No Sour Cream
Most Ordered Items
- French Fries
- Pad Thai
- Garlic Naan
- Soda
- Miso Soup
- California Roll
- Chicken Tikka Masala
- Edamame
- Mozzarella Sticks
- Spicy Tuna Roll
Most Popular Cuisines
- Mexican
- Burgers + Sandwiches
- Chinese
- Indian
- Pizza
- Sushi
- Thai
- Mediterranean
- Breakfast (Bagels + Donuts)
- Vietnamese