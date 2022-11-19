Cooking on Thanksgiving can be a tiresome task for anyone, but if you're celebrating with a smaller crowd or simply want to take the "stressed" out of desserts — then ordering Thanksgiving dinner to go might be the best option.

According to a 2021 poll conducted by LendingTree, Americans hosting Thanksgiving dinner will spend $391.60 to feed the people around the table.

Not quite sure where to start? Here are 23 places to get Thanksgiving dinner to go.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

23 Places To get Thanksgiving Dinner to Go

Whole Foods

Looking to impress your family and friends with a whole lot less hassle? Whole Foods offers a full Thanksgiving menu whether you are serving just family, or the whole block. Classics like turkey and mashed potatoes are on the menu alongside specialty picks like macaroni and cheese and Brussels sprouts. Most items come pre-cooked and simply require some preheating before serving.

Popeyes

A celebrated favorite is back this year — Popeyes' Cajun-style turkey. Starting Oct. 18, customers can order their birds to be delivered to their doorstep. A representative for the brand described its famed turkeys to TODAY Food: "Marinated with our signature blend of Louisiana-style seasonings, the Cajun-Style Turkey is slow-roasted and then flash-fried to help guarantee a crispy, flavorful coating."

Bob Evans

A representative for Bob Evans Restaurants confirmed to TODAY that the American chain will once again be offering its famed Farmhouse Feast options — for all different group sizes — this holiday season. Thanksgiving Celebration Platters, which include turkey, dressing, cranberry relish, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, buttered corn and a dinner roll, will also be available.

Carmine's

Carmine’s is offering a special family-style Thanksgiving menu available for takeout this year from all of its locations nationwide. According to a representative, the special includes an 18-pound roast turkey with sausage and sage stuffing, alongside classic sides like Brussels sprouts, sautéed string beans and sweet potatoes topped with marshmallows and maple syrup. The meal serves six to eight people for $349 for New York locations and $295 for D.C., Las Vegas and Atlantic City.

Publix

Just in time for the holiday season, Publix Deli will be offering a variety of fully cooked dinner options. A representative for the grocer told TODAY that dinners will include turkey or ham options, with side dishes like old fashioned cornbread dressing, sweet potato casserole and harvest vegetable risotto. Prices are not yet available.

The Honey Baked Ham Co.

Skip the prep work altogether with a home cooked Honey Baked Ham Co Thanksgiving meal. Of course, there is juicy ham available, but the franchise also offers turkeys — Cajun, roasted or smoked — for $73.99. Combination packages of sides, like sweet potato soufflé, stuffing, green beans and gravy, are available too, because what's Thanksgiving without the fixings?

Goldbelly

Ordering in never sounded so good. Goldbelly is offering "Pies, Thighs & All The Thanksgiving Sides" this year for its holiday spread. From whole smoked turkeys to festive cakes from Duff Goldman himself, there is no shortage of festive fare for all palates.

Marie Callender’s

Get ready to feast with Marie Callender's home-cooked Thanksgiving dinners. Available to serve parties of four to eight, each dinner includes, "your choice of turkey breast, spiral-glazed ham, or whole turkey along with mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetables, yams, stuffing, cranberry sauce and cornbread with honey spread."

Availability is based on location.

Boston Market

Let Boston Market put "a little joy on your table" this year with heat and serve style Thanksgiving meals offered buffet-style or as individually plated meals. Orders can be placed online for premium meals, which include three sides, for $15.49 per person or deluxe meals that have two sides for $13.99 per person. Mains include turkey, ham or chicken options, and both packages require a 10-person minimum order. A spokesperson for Boston Market shared its holiday menus are available from Oct. 24, 2022 through Jan. 3, 2023.

Buca di Beppo

Turkey, stuffing and all the fixings, plus dessert, are what makes the Thanksgiving feast offered by Buca di Beppo so special. 2022 availability hasn't been revealed yet, but thanks to the popularity of the pre-made meals in 2021, the company plans to unveil pre-made meals this year, too.

Williams-Sonoma

Leave the guesswork to the professionals with a complete Thanksgiving menu (sold a la carte) from Williams-Sonoma. A selection of whole turkeys, as well as turkey breasts, are available alongside side dishes like lobster mac and cheese ($119.95), stuffed potatoes ($59.95) and beef Wellington ($99.95). And don't forget the pecan pie!

Bravo! Italian Kitchen

No need to prep a thing: Bravo! Italian Kitchen has got it covered. Pre-order your "Thanksgiving Feast To Go" starting at $105 for a small group, or $560 for a feast up to 20 people. Meals include turkey, gravy, potatoes, green beans and more and can be picked up cold to be easily reheated for meal time.

Sizzler

Let Sizzler do the cooking this year with its "heat and eat" meals, which include fresh roasted turkey with stuffing, green beans, mashed potatoes, gravy, sweet potatoes with maple topping and cranberry sauce. Find a location near you — and don't forget a slice of pie!

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel wants to help you make Thanksgiving special, not stressful, which is why it offers "Heat-n-Serve" Thanksgiving meals that are ready to serve with two hours of prep time. Meal sizes are available for up to 10 people and include turkey and dressing with gravy, cranberry relish, turkey gravy, country green beans, macaroni and cheese, sweet potato casserole and dinner rolls. Prices start at $14 per person.

Omaha Steaks

Customize everything you want online and Thanksgiving will show up on your doorstep thanks to Omaha Steaks. A custom Thanksgiving meal for eight, which includes a choice of turkey breast or ham, three sides and two desserts starts at $274.40.

Ponderosa Steakhouse

Get a plate to go this year at Ponderosa Steakhouse locations. To-go Thanksgiving platters start at $12 each for turkey. or $14 for ham and include mashed potatoes, stuffing, cranberry sauce, veggies and a roll.

Bonanza Steakhouse

Much like sister brand Ponderosa, a rep for Bonanza Steakhouse locations told TODAY the chain will be offering Thanksgiving platters to go starting at $12 for turkey, or $14 for ham. Sides includes mashed potatoes, stuffing, cranberry sauce, veggies and a roll.

Gobble

Gobble is making Thanksgiving-dinner-to-go even easier. The meal delivery service is offering a full spread of holiday meals starting at $179.99 for a menu that serves up to six. The dishes include roasted turkey breast, gravy, mashed potatoes, cornbread stuffing, cranberry compote, candied yams, green beans and pimento mac and cheese.

Costco

The big-box retailer is putting turkeys on tables this season. The "complete meal in a box" includes antibiotic-free turkey breast, mashed potatoes, old-fashioned stuffing, Brussels sprouts casserole and more. Of course, two pies for dessert are included. The meal, which serves eight to 10, is $269.99.

Harry & David

A gourmet turkey feast is just a click away thanks to Harry & David's ready-to-heat Thanksgiving meal, which includes a 10-pound turkey, apple sausage stuffing, black truffle and almond green beans, brown sugar sweet potatoes, pumpkin cheesecake, classic turkey gravy and sliced cranberry chutney for $249.99. Already set on the main course? Side dishes like Parmesan creamed spinach and acorn squash with maple glaze start at $39.99.

Home Chef

Have dinner delivered right to your door with Home Chef's holiday menu. A turkey breast roast for six ($49.50) can be paired with sides like loaded mashed potatoes with bacon, cheddar and green onion or sweet potato casserole. Don't forget the pumpkin chocolate chip cookie skillet for dessert!

Baked By Melissa

Just need dessert? Baked By Melissa has you covered — with cupcakes. If burnt pie is a concern this season, eliminate the guesswork and order a dozen (or more) cupcakes in flavors like caramel apple pie or pumpkin pie. For every purchase made of "Give Thanks" cupcakes, the brand will donate $1 to City Harvest to support New Yorkers in need.

Trader Joe's

Thanksgiving? From a grocery store? Groundbreaking. But hear us out on this Turkey & Stuffing en Croute from Trader Joe's. According to the website, "Flavorful turkey tenderloin and sweet cornbread stuffing are hand rolled into flaky, buttery puff pastry. A sprinkling of herbes de Provence on top of the pastry adds an elegant touch." Serve it alongside a scoop of mashed potatoes or your favorite green side for a near-instant Thanksgiving meal.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: