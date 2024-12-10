Toto, Men At Work, Christopher Cross to tour and come to Connecticut

Toto, Christopher Cross and Men At Work are going on tour and they are coming to Connecticut.
The artists who brought us hits including “Africa,” “Rosanna,” “Sailing,” "Who Can It Be Now?" and more will be coming to the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater in Bridgeport this summer.
The show will be on July 30.
More appearance will be announced, according to Live Nation.
Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.
The general on-sale begins on Friday at 10 a.m. at https://totoofficial.com/events/.
Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets in the U.S. beginning at 10 a.m. on Tuesday through the Citi Entertainment program.
“I’m honored to be sharing the stage during the summer of 2025 with my dear friends Toto and Men At Work,” Christopher Cross said in a statement.
Details on the tour
- July 18: West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
- July 19: Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
- July 21: Birmingham, AL - Coca-Cola Amphitheater
- July 22: Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
- July 24: Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake
- July 25: Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
- July 26: Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion
- July 28: Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion
- July 30: Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
- Aug. 1: Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
- Aug. 3: Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
- Aug. 5: St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- Aug. 6: Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
- Aug. 8: Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center
- Aug. 9: Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
- Aug. 11: Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
- Aug. 13: Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
- Aug. 14: Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
- Aug. 15: Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater
- Aug. 17: Oklahoma City, OK - The Zoo Amphitheatre
- Aug. 18: Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
- Aug. 21: Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre
- Aug. 23: Las Vegas, NV - Fontainebleau
- Aug. 24: Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum
- Aug. 25: Concord, CA - Toyota Pavilion at Concord
- Aug. 27: Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Aug. 29: Puyallup, WA - Washington State Fair (On-Sale Coming Soon)
- Aug. 30: Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater