Toto, Men At Work, Christopher Cross to tour and come to Connecticut

Toto, Christopher Cross and Men At Work are going on tour and they are coming to Connecticut.

The artists who brought us hits including “Africa,” “Rosanna,” “Sailing,” "Who Can It Be Now?" and more will be coming to the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater in Bridgeport this summer.

The show will be on July 30.

More appearance will be announced, according to Live Nation.

The general on-sale begins on Friday at 10 a.m. at https://totoofficial.com/events/.

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets in the U.S. beginning at 10 a.m. on Tuesday through the Citi Entertainment program.

“I’m honored to be sharing the stage during the summer of 2025 with my dear friends Toto and Men At Work,” Christopher Cross said in a statement.

Details on the tour