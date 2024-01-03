Bloomfield school superintendent's retirement agreement scrutinized

There are new details about a move by Bloomfield’s Board of Education to consider the termination of its superintendent of schools.

NBC Connecticut Investigates has obtained documents that indicate superintendent James Thompson signed an agreement in May that laid out a retirement plan, that some town leaders say they should have signed off on.

Town officials familiar with the situation say this was done without their knowledge by former board chair Don Harris.

Harris tells NBC Connecticut Investigates he let the full school board know about this at the time this agreement was reached, and what he did was legal.

The school board has not commented on why it is considering Thompson’s removal.