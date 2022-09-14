Company Continuing to Help Those Impacted by Crumbling Foundations

Another big milestone in the effort to repair hundreds of homes saddled with defective concrete in north, central, and eastern Connecticut.

The company set up and funded five years ago by the state to finance claims said it just got its six hundredth family back in its home with a new foundation.

So far, the Connecticut Foundation Solutions Indemnity Corporation, better known as CFSIC has paid out almost $100 million in foundation repairs and reimbursements for work already performed.

CFSIC adds it is well on its way to reaching it’s one thousandth repaired home in the next eighteen months.

NBC Investigates broke the story about crumbling concrete basements seven years ago.