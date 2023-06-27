Confederate Flag

Confederate flag displayed by Connecticut contractor fuels outcry

The company says appropriate action has been taken.

A Connecticut asphalt company apologized after a motorist captured video of a Confederate flag hanging from one of its vehicles, during highway repair work in Massachusetts.

A viewer contacted NBC Connecticut and said she has a friend who caught the images while driving on Route 2 in Fitchburg, Mass.

The images showed a Confederate flag hanging from a contractor’s vehicle, captured as the motorist passed by.

The vehicle has been connected to Garrity Asphalt Reclaiming of Bloomfield. Town councilor Kenneth McClary said the incident directly conflicts with the community values maintained by Bloomfield.

“I continue to urge the company to reassess their company policies and procedures, and ensure that there's no Confederate flag on any of their company assets, vehicles or buildings, recognizing that those that flag has hurt a number of families in this country,” McClary said.

In a statement, the company said in part:

“Recently, one of our employees displayed a Confederate flag on a piece of company equipment. Posting anything political or controversial goes against company policy and appropriate action has been taken with the employee.”

And the Massachusetts DOT said in part: “MASSDOT prohibits the display of the Confederate flag and similar paraphernalia and has informed the contractor that they will not be allowed to perform further work until steps are taken to remove the flag.”

According to its website, Garrity Asphalt Reclaiming has about 60 employees, and said it’s the largest company of its type - servicing areas throughout New York and all of New England.

