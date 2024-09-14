Health & Wellness

Data check: Connecticut youth concussions

Concern re-emerges after high profile NFL hit.

By Len Besthoff

A troubling concussion seen by millions on a nationally televised NFL game Thursday night had people once again visiting the issue of concussions in youth sports.

We’re talking about a play during Thursday Night Football where the Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a scary concussion.

He has had a long history with this injury.

In Connecticut, concussions have been top of mind for some time, and so there’s robust state data on the subject.

The good news: reports of concussions in students grades 6 to 12 dropped by roughly half over the past decade, totaling just over 3,000 statewide in the last recorded school year.

If you want to deep dive further on the topic, the state has data going back well over a decade. Click here for more information.

