Former Avon Old Farms Student Reaches Plea Agreement in Voyeurism Case

A former prep school student won’t get prison time in connection with a series of charges involving sending, receiving and recording images of young men - including classmates.

The former Avon Old Farms star athlete and student’s sentence does include a decade-long consequence though.

John Zadrozny, 20, will be on Connecticut’s sex offender registry for a minimum of 10 years after pleading guilty to a single charge of voyeurism in Hartford court.

He originally faced 17 charges of voyeurism connected to allegations he secretly photographed and videotaped classmates in bathrooms and locker rooms on the AOF campus in 2019 and 2020.

Zadrozny will serve a suspended five year sentence on the charge, along with 10 years probation.

He also faced criminal impersonation and breach of peace charges from Watertown Police connected to impersonating a 17-year-old girl on social media to get men to send him images of themselves.

He plead guilty on those charges and got probation. He did not comment afterwards.

After leaving AOF, Zadrozny did attend the Frederick Gunn School, another prep school, for 12 days before leaving there as well.

He ended up getting his high school diploma from Staples High School in Westport, and was about to attend Boston College before it rescinded his admission.

The Zadrozny case did prompt calls for greater parental notification about students facing serious criminal charges, but so far, no legislation has been offered on that front.