More 911 service enhancements for Connecticut

There has been progress involving a cutting edge 911 technology introduced in our state three years ago that could make it easier to save lives.

Connecticut first began modernizing emergency communications with text to 911. Since then, state communications experts introduced another advancement called “RapidSOS” that makes it easier for dispatch and first responders to find callers in distress.

NBC Connecticut Investigates exclusively told you about the RapidSOS pilot in our state, and how it could pinpoint the location someone was calling from. 911 centers were encouraged, but not required, to try it.

A year ago, we reported how RapidSOS helped fire crews find missing hikers in Meriden. Now, we have learned the plan is that RapidSOS will be rolled out statewide, and the state says the technology is even more precise now.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Stanley Dombrowski, from the Division of Statewide Telecommunications, said it’s able to geolocate someone within 10 meters of where they are.

“This enhancement can be especially helpful when a caller finds themselves needing help anywhere in this state, including remote locations, in moving vehicles, and when a caller cannot speak or say where they are,” Dombrowski said.

NBC Connecticut

First responders have said RapidSOS may be especially helpful in domestic violence incidents where a victim may be hiding; also kidnappings, and events like lost or injured hikers, for instance.

Negotiations on the full RapidSOS software package have been ongoing, so a total price tag or final rollout date remains in question.

A final rollout date remains uncertain as the state works out any bugs in the software.

RapidSOS said it does not charge public safety agencies for its software because it already generates revenue from privately held companies that use its product.