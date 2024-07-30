Aerospace, defense company working to ‘restore normal operations' after cyber breach

A TRIUMPH employee tipped NBC CT Responds off about an unauthorized cyber “incident” at a worldwide company that overhauls and repairs aerospace and defense systems and components.

TRIUMPH Group's Systems, Electronics and Controls business has locations in West Hartford and Windsor, which specialize "in design, development, certification, manufacture and repair of fuel pumps, fuel metering units, fuel controls and electronic engine control systems for helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft servicing military, commercial, regional and business jet market sectors,” according to its website.

TRIUMPH is based out of Pennsylvania.

Kyle Beeson, the director of communications, for Triumph Group says the “cyber incident” was identified on July 27th.

He says the company has been working with third-party cybersecurity experts for remediation efforts.

We're told those experts and law enforcement are investigating.

Beeson says, “We are working on a methodical, systematic approach to bringing systems back online as quickly as possible with the utmost focus on long-term security.”

He says TRIUMPH is communicating with customers and partners and working to restore “normal operations as quickly as possible.”

Beeson’s statement continues, “We regret any inconvenience this incident may cause, and deeply appreciate the patience and understanding of our customers, partners, and employees as we continue working diligently to address this matter.”

In February 2024, the company announced that its business in West Hartford was awarded a five-year contract with the U.S. Army, according to PR Newswire.

The project is to upgrade "EMC32T Hydraulic Metering Assembly (HMA) fuel control on the T55 engines, supporting the CH-47 Chinook helicopter fleet," per the site.