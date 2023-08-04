Christmas Tree Shops

All Christmas Tree Shops locations in CT to close on Aug. 12

With the announcement of closures comes big sales.

By Angela Fortuna

Christmas Tree Shops
ChristmasTreeShops.com

All Christmas Tree Shops locations, including four in Connecticut, are closing their doors on Aug. 12, according to their website.

The stores in Danbury, Manchester, Orange and Waterford recently announced the closure and said everything in stores will be on sale. Merchandise will be available for up to 80% off.

If you have an unused Christmas Tree Shops gift card, you’re going to want to spend it sooner than later.

Several other stores in the surrounding area are also closing their doors. Eight stores in Massachusetts, 11 stores in New York, two stores in New Hampshire, one store in Rhode Island and one store in Vermont are also closing Aug. 12.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Christmas Tree Shops is liquidating its remaining 70 stores after it filed for bankruptcy back in May. For a list of store locations, click here.

Christmas Tree Shops are closing

Christmas Tree Shops Jul 7

Have a Christmas Tree Shops gift card? Spend it ASAP

Christmas Tree Shops Jul 7

Closure of Christmas Tree Shops prompts big sales. Here's what to know

Massachusetts Jul 3

Christmas Tree Shops to liquidate all remaining stores, report says

This article tagged under:

Christmas Tree Shops
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us