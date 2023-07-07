Have a Christmas Tree Shops gift card? Spend it ASAP

If you have an unused Christmas Tree Shops gift card, you’re going to want to spend it sooner than later.

Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection Commissioner Bryan Cafferelli and Attorney General William Tong are warning consumers that those cards need to be used by July 21, when the chain will no longer honor them.

Christmas Tree Shops is now liquidating its remaining 70 stores, after it filed for bankruptcy back in May.

There are currently four stores in Connecticut: Danbury, Manchester, Orange, and Waterford.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“Consumers should act quickly and get their money's worth now, especially since you should not necessarily expect to receive a refund or any other compensation from the store," Tong said.

Cafferelli says this is a good reminder to use gift cards to any business soon after you receive them.

“While gift cards do not expire in Connecticut, sudden store closings and bankruptcies may prevent consumers from using gift cards," Cafferelli said.