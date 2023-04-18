Avelo Sends Apology Email to Passengers Impacted by Recent Diversions

If you flew on an Avelo flight this weekend heading to New Haven, or if you were scheduled to be on a flight through Tweed that was canceled, what should you do now?

Ten flights were diverted Saturday, Sunday and Monday because of low visibility at Tweed New Haven Airport.

And this led to a domino effect - the airline confirms these diversions led to other Avelo flights being canceled or delayed because aircraft were unavailable.

After lots of questions, calls and complaints from consumers to NBC CT Responds, on Tuesday, we learned all impacted customers should have received an email from Avelo’s chief operating officer.

We’ve seen a few copies from viewers and Avelo itself.

Letters vary depending on your specific situation, but in it, the COO writes how these diversions are rare, but are for passenger safety.

The emails details if you’re eligible for a travel credit and reimbursements. If you are eligible for reimbursements like having to get a hotel or a rideshare, the email says to send your receipts to support@aveloair.com - this is the email the airline has provided in the past for consumer issues.

A spokesperson tells us that it hopes this, “communication is a step back in the right direction in making things right with our customers – and given how rare diversions and cancellations are for us, we are certain these customers will have a great experience on their next trip with us when they put that travel credit to use.”