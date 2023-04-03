Avelo: Six Flights to Tweed Diverted Due to Weekend Weather

Weather made for a frustrating day flying to New Haven Saturday.

Passengers aboard six Avelo Airlines flights were diverted to other airports before finally making their way to Tweed New Haven Airport.

Avelo confirms the six flights were diverted to other airports Saturday because of weather issues, delaying them before eventually making their way back to New Haven.

In one instance, a flight from Orlando to Tweed diverted to Delaware, only to take off and turn around back to Delaware again before finally making its way back to Tweed.

That ordeal delayed their arrival about seven hours, according to a passenger and flight tracking website RadarBox.

A spokesperson for Avelo tells us in that case, “Avelo Airlines Flight 718 was diverted to Delaware’s Wilmington Airport (ILG) twice due to weather. We put the plane back in the air based on trending weather and forecast from our National Weather Service provider. Unfortunately forecasts shifted, and the landing minimums were not where they needed to be at Tweed New Haven Airport (HVN), so the plane returned to ILG.”

They say Avelo leadership teams were at Tweed and ILG Saturday communicating with customers whose flights were delayed, plus sending texts and emails, too.

We did hear from a few passengers frustrated with the hours-long delays.

In previous conversations, the airline has stressed to us they are working on improving their communications and customer service and that safety always comes first for passengers.

A passenger asked NBC CT Responds why most of this weekend’s diverted flights weren’t sent to Bradley International Airport.

Avelo tells us they went to Delaware because they have a crew based there which can provide more support, unlike the situation at Bradley.

All of this comes on the heels of a meeting this weekend, where community members had the opportunity to voice their opinions on a controversial plan to expand Tweed.

Changes include building a new terminal, airport entrance and lengthening its short runway which, in combination with weather conditions, can impact flights.

An environmental assessment released by Tweed last month says these changes would reduce noise and improve the airport’s future environmental impact. Opponents disagree.

