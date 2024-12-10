Bristol company's noise level still out of compliance, health district says

The debate over a low frequency sound coming from a Bristol facility continues to make noise.

On Tuesday, Kevin Ainsworth, a lawyer representing the Bristol-Burlington Health District, said the latest’s improvements made by Reworld have not decreased noise coming from induced draft fans.

He said on Dec. 6, “the BBHD took some acoustical measurements which determined that there was no discernable decrease in the noise levels and in the opinion of the BBHD, they remain out of compliance with the two Notices of Violation and the Public Health Code.”

NBC CT Responds reached out to the trash-to-energy company for comment but has not yet heard back.

The company withdrew its appeal of a violation order last month, saying it takes these concerns seriously and is addressing them.

At that time, Reworld said it had ordered new parts for these fans and earlier upgrades reduced the noise levels below city and state regulations.

Ainsworth said he has requested civil assistance from the attorney general. In addition, BBHD has filed a criminal complaint with the State’s Attorney.

"The BBHD does not have the ability to shut down the plant, but if the situation does not improve, the BBHD may pursue a court order for injunctive relief," Ainsworth said.