Giving Tuesday: Do your research before you donate

If your inbox is full of emails asking you to donate today, you’re not alone.

It’s Giving Tuesday, where nonprofits hope you’ll be in the giving spirit and support them before the end of the year.

If you do have some extra cash to spare, Giving Tuesday is a great way to give back. Times are tough and charities are feeling that squeeze, too.

The Better Business Bureau—better known as the BBB—said 40% of charitable donations are given in the last few weeks of the year.

With this being said, there is a lot of money up for grabs. But it’s important to be aware of who exactly you are gifting your hard-earned money to.

So how can you check if a charity is credible?

Just because an organization says it’s a nonprofit and is registered with the state doesn't mean it's legit. So, make sure you do your research.

The BBB recommends checking the profile of the organization on their website, Give.org. This page informs consumers if a charity is BBB accredited and meets its high standards.

There are also websites like Charity Navigator and GuideStar, which show how much of the budget goes to the cause versus administration costs.

Watch out for any misleading links, emails, texts or social media posts.

If you are feeling confident about the charity you want to give to, go directly to the organization’s website to donate.

BBB warns that many groups working towards the same cause have similar names these days. To avoid confusing one charity with another, be sure to read the name closely.

You can also check its EIN—Employer identification Number—essentially a social security number for businesses.

While we are in the season of giving, and there is no better way to show your gratitude than by helping others out, but be aware of any overly emotional appeals.

If a charity asks for you to donate right away, that’s a red flag. Take your time and do a deeper dive into the charity. Find out what your money will specifically support.

Reputable charities will happily take your money tomorrow as it will today.