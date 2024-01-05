NBC CT Responds recoups nearly $100K for CT viewers in 2023

Tens of thousands of dollars are back into the hands of Connecticut consumers thanks to NBC CT Responds. This team has your back!

In 2023, NBC CT Responds recovered almost $100,000 for our viewers - $99,961.24 to be exact.

It's an honor to help viewers like you after we receive your consumer complaints in our online database.

From passport problems and defective mattresses to diverted flight frustrations, too, consumer complaints reported to NBC CT Responds in 2023 ran the gamut.

The issues we heard most about were problems with government entities, travel companies, banks and complaints about home repairs, too.

Here are some of our favorite stories:

We lent a hand to a longtime police detective so he would stop getting bills for tolls that he wasn’t driving through.

It just happened that his license plate looked very similar to that of another driver.

NBC CT Responds helped a Shelton couple recoup thousands of dollars in travel credits after their flight booked by the cruise line was canceled, and they couldn’t get on their overseas cruise.

For months, they were down and out thousands of dollars.

The major cruise line said it wasn’t their problem, but when NBC CT Responds began reaching out to the company about their situation, Norwegian made a refund policy change for all travelers in the couple’s predicament.

But it’s not always about helping you get your money back. We hope to warn you of the latest scams and economic trends, and we look to find ways to better consumers' lives, too.

There’s a new law on the books to look into abandoned land in Connecticut after a Coventry man reached out to us about his tree troubles.

And, the Connecticut Airport Authority said it would improve safety in Bradley Airport’s parking garage after NBC CT Responds' undercover investigation which all started after a Middlebury couple reached out to us for help.

Whatever the concern, NBC CT Responds directly provided resources to 1,129 viewers in 2023.

So, do you have a consumer issue that you just can’t get a handle on yourself? We’re here to help. Submit your complaint here.

Let us know the specific resolution you’re seeking and the more documentation you can include, the better.