‘If it rains, it'll flood:' CT Insurance Department encourages consumers to get flood insurance

Cleanup continues in flood-stricken Connecticut communities.

And for so many living in or owning businesses in these areas, flood insurance wasn’t something they ever thought they’d ever need.

Now state insurance experts are encouraging all home and business owners to get it.

Connecticut Insurance Department Commissioner Andrew Mais says this is something all homeowners should think about purchasing, not just those living in flood zones.

He tells NBC CT Responds that 90 percent of all natural disasters involve flooding.

"If it rains, it'll flood," he said, adding that flooding is the most common and costliest natural disaster in the U.S., and a quarter of all flood losses in the U.S. are outside of a designated flood zone.

“The effect of climate change being felt here and we need to protect ourselves in places where before we wouldn’t have needed to,” he said.

He says it doesn’t take much rain to wreak havoc.

“An inch of water, average $27,000 in damage to your home,” he said.

Mais says the premium rate on average ranges from $800 to $1,200 a year.

He said consumers should shop around for coverage, either from the feds or the private marketplace.

Just make sure you understand the extent of your flood coverage. Does it just cover your structure? What about the contents of what’s inside your home or business?

And there’s a 30-day waiting period when you purchase your policy, so don’t wait until a storm is at your doorstep.

And in that same vein, put together a list of what’s in your home right now.

There’s a free app available through the National Association of Insurance Commissioners that can help. You take pictures of items and input serial numbers so if you do have to make a claim, you’re prepared.

Floodsmart.gov is another great resource too.

Mais says consumers can reach out to the CT Insurance Department with any questions.