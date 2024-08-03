More security cameras installed at BDL parking garage after NBC CT Responds undercover investigation

A viewer complaint to NBC CT Responds and our team’s subsequent reporting has increased safety measures at our state’s airport parking area.

Our 2023 undercover investigation found that cameras in the garage only monitored vehicle and pedestrian exits and entrances, among other security concerns.

But parking at Bradley International Airport’s garage looks a lot different now.

This summer, we saw teams installing security systems on different floors.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

And now, we’ve counted around 24 new camera units, each with what appears to be two lenses pointing in opposite directions toward different rows of cars.

After the NBC CT Responds investigation, the Connecticut Airport Authority board approved this capital improvement project.

We’re told it's being paid for by airport revenue and costs about $500,000.

CAA tells NBC CT Responds this week that the security camera system enhancements are complete, but hasn’t shared more details of its security strategy due to what it describes as the “sensitive nature” of airport security.

In March a spokesperson told NBC CT Responds, “In addition to these upgrades, security patrols continue throughout our parking garage and all of our surface lots. The traveling public can rest assured that Bradley International Airport facilities, including its parking facilities, have a robust and multi-layered security program.”