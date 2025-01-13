California Wildfires

Tips to make sure your CA wildfire donations get into the right hands

By Caitlin Burchill

NBC 4 New York

As fires continue to rage in California, it’s natural to be compelled to help.

But which charities can you trust?

The following charities have been vetted by NBC News:

The charity assessment organization, Charity Navigator, has also created a list of nonprofits responding to the fires.

Its list is broken down into categories of who the highly rated charity is helping and how.

“You want to know that the money is actually going to what they say they are doing with it, and if they are actually capable of doing it. And that’s the real key. Do they make the difference that they say in the world?” Michael Thatcher, CEO and president of Charity Navigator, said.

Charity Navigator’s rating system is based on the analysis of the nonprofit’s finances, impact, leadership strategies and engagement with those they are serving.

Unfortunately, bad actors always take advantage of a crisis.

Whether now or in the months to come, watch out for:

Any pressure to donate immediately. While we know the need is there, taking five minutes to do some digging will be best for you and those in California.

Even if you get a phone call from what seems like a legit organization asking for help, Thatcher said hang up, do your research online, and go directly to the website to donate.

Beware of emails or texts, specifically any deceptive links.

And, watch out for social media ads, too. Again, take the time to go directly to the site.

Don’t assume a request is legit because a friend posted it.

And always pay by credit card for the additional layers of protection.

Remember, the need is going to last well beyond the immediate aftermath of the wildfires, so factor that into your giving.

