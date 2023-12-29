Regulators give utility a hard ‘no' on interim rate hike

Electric rates for a large swath of Connecticut consumers will not go up any further, at least in the short term.

Regulators said United Illuminating will not receive a proposed interim rate increase of about 2%.

This would be on top of the 2% rate increase regulators granted the shoreline utility in August. At that time, UI was asking for 8%.

In a statement, UI spokesman Craig Gilvarg said: “United Illuminating submitted uncontroverted evidence in support of this filing and with this summary dismissal, it is disappointing that the public utilities regulatory authority didn’t allow a public process to allow UI to prove its case. UI is reviewing the decision issued by PURA and assessing its options.”

Regulators have said they are obligated to deny any part of a company’s request not proven to be just and reasonable.