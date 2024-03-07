State audit questions executive severance at now closed quasi-public agency

Four executives who oversaw the now closed trash-to-energy plant in Hartford received three times the maximum severance pay and health benefits they were supposed to, according to a new state audit.

The report by Connecticut’s Auditor of Public Accounts said the Materials Innovation and Recycling Authority (MIRA) gave its top four outgoing execs a combined total of more than $1 million in severance and health insurance payments last year.

The plant was shut down in July 2022.

State auditors said the policy in MIRA’s handbook called for a maximum of four months severance pay and benefits, though it did add that the handbook allows for the authority to deviate from its policies and procedures.

The agency charged says the closure of the plant was imminent for year and that they enticed executives with generous severance packages.

State auditors said MIRA failed to document the reasons for doing this.

The pay and health benefits for the four MIRA executives made up roughly 40% of MIRA’s overall severance budget, which was $2.5 million.

You can read the full audit report below.