UConn sports leads in another category – fake Instagram followers

For sure, the pursuit of NCAA basketball championships has got UConn nation all excited.

Yet, the size of its fan base might be a bit overstated, at least according to one measure - social media followers.

It turns out UConn teams have some of the highest percentages of fake followers in the country on the popular social media site Instagram.

That’s according to a study by Flashpicks, a college basketball website that has news, game picks and betting tips.

It analyzed the Instagram profiles and followers of 105 U.S. college men’s and women’s basketball teams, and men’s football teams using Star-ngage, a fake follower checker.

Rank College Total Instagram Followers Estimated Fake Followers Percentage of Fake Followers 1 Duke Blue Devils 1,653,000 426,400 25.8% 2 Oklahoma Sooners 677,700 108,200 15.97% 3 Ohio State Buckeyes 1,342,700 192,800 14.36% 4 Alabama Crimson Tide 1,485,400 122,400 8.24% 5 Georgia Bulldogs 1,087,800 82,100 7.55% 6 Clemson Tigers 858,500 63,100 7.35% 7 North Carolina Tar Heels 859,900 62,600 7.28% 8 UConn Huskies 463,800 31,200 6.73% 9 Kentucky Wildcats 805,900 51,700 6.42% 10 Oregon Ducks 834,900 53,100 6.36% 10 Tennessee Volunteers 882,000 53,500 6.07%

Fake followers include:

Automated accounts known as bots

Inactive accounts that are abandoned or rarely used

Purchased followers

Fake followers can be a serious issue for organizations that have a large social media presence because it can skew engagement rates.

UConn, according to this study, has roughly 464,000 Instagram followers, yet around 31,000, or just under 7%, are fake. That’s the eighth most fake followers of any school team.

The schools ahead of UConn include the Alabama crimson tide - the UConn men's’ Final Four opponent.

Number one on the fake follower’s list? The Duke Blue Devils, with almost 26% Instagram followers considered fake, followed by the Oklahoma Sooners at 16% and the Ohio State Buckeyes at 15%.

We reached out to UConn for comment on this, but have not yet heard back.