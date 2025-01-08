Unpleasant work environment causes officers to leave Old Saybrook PD: report

Old Saybrook released the findings of an outside firm hired to determine why the town’s police department has trouble retaining officers.

The Police Executive Research Forum (PERF) said this is one of the most challenging management studies it has ever conducted.

“Basic procedural issues that are typically handled without complication….were fraught with delays, unforeseen complexities, and occasional disagreements,” the report said.

PERF also said it spent an “inordinate amount of time” assuring those who participated that their identities would remain anonymous.

“PERF has not previously encountered a similar level of anxiety from interviewees,” it said.

After submitting its draft report to the town and police chief, PERF said it received a 27 page response from Chief Michael Spera.

In a 2021 presentation to the police commission, Spera said OSPD is losing officers to other departments for better pay and benefits.

PERF said its findings show "…most officers leave OSPD because of the unpleasant work environment -- some officers even took pay cuts to leave OSPD for other law enforcement agencies.”

According the report, Spera’s response included the following statement, “Formal employee grievances in Old Saybrook are very rare, indicating a positive and collaborate workplace culture where issue[s] when identified are resolved achieving employee satisfaction.”

PERF made 31 recommendations for the town, police commission, and Old Saybrook police to consider, which include hiring an outside entity to conduct exit interviews and instituting additional limits on the amount of overtime personnel can work.

“Many of these findings are troubling," First Selectman Carol Fortuna said. It is now up to the Police Commission to determine next steps as it relates to the department and/or its management. The Board of Selectmen stands by to assist in every way possible.”

PERF will present its findings to the public during a special Police Commission meeting Thursday at 5 p.m.

Read the full report and the letter from the Board of Selectman about the report's findings below.