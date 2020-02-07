Webinar to Assist Homeowners with Crumbling Concrete Tax Questions

Filling out and paying your taxes is tough enough. Imagine if you’re dealing with a crumbling basement and have to sort out what that means for your tax situation.

Congressman Joe Courtney and an IRS representative will host a webinar on the subject Monday, February 10, 2020 at 2 p.m. It is open to the public.

In addition to discussing crumbling basements and tax issues, Courtney and the IRS will address the property-casualty loss deduction, and how it can help homeowners dealing with crumbling concrete. The IRS will also explain how financial help from the Connecticut Foundations Solutions Indemnity Company, Inc. (CFSIC) is treated in terms of taxes that may, or may not, be owed. The IRS will open the phone lines to take questions from those participating at the end of its presentation.

Call in at 2 p.m. at 888-331-8226, using access code 2240201