crumbling foundations

Webinar to Assist Homeowners with Crumbling Concrete Tax Questions

The session is hosted by the IRS and U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney

By Len Besthoff

crumbling foundation sept 10

Filling out and paying your taxes is tough enough.  Imagine if you’re dealing with a crumbling basement and have to sort out what that means for your tax situation.

Congressman Joe Courtney and an IRS representative will host a webinar on the subject Monday, February 10, 2020 at 2 p.m.  It is open to the public. 

In addition to discussing crumbling basements and tax issues, Courtney and the IRS will address the property-casualty loss deduction, and how it can help homeowners dealing with crumbling concrete.  The IRS will also explain how financial help from the Connecticut Foundations Solutions Indemnity Company, Inc. (CFSIC) is treated in terms of taxes that may, or may not, be owed.  The IRS will open the phone lines to take questions from those participating at the end of its presentation.

Crumbling Foundations

connecticut politics Jan 19

Working Group Recommends Quality Control Plan for Quarries

crumbling foundations Jan 9

Mass. Estimates it Has 2000 Homes With Crumbling Concrete

Call in at 2 p.m. at 888-331-8226, using access code 2240201

This article tagged under:

crumbling foundationstaxesinvestigationsIRS
Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Weather Stories Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today COZI TV Sports Giants New England Patriots Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us