Google among companies urging employees to return to office

By Scott Budman

NBC Universal, Inc.

After initially embracing long-term work from home, many tech companies have started urging employees to come back to the office, sometime with employees pushing back.

But this may actually turn the tide, Google is reportedly putting its tech foot down and ordering more people back to the office more often.

Gia Vang speaks with business and tech reporter Scott Budman about this in the video above.

Google to Crack Down on Office Attendance, Asks Remote Workers to Reconsider

Google Tells Employees in New York and Along the East Coast to Work From Home as Wildfire Smoke Fills the Air

