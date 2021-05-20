Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
coronavirus

10-Year Treasury Yield Retreats as Investors Digest Fed Taper Talk

By Vicky McKeever, CNBC

Source: NYSE
  • The 10-year Treasury yield topped 1.68% in the previous session, following minutes from the Fed's April meeting.
  • New claims for unemployment benefits are expected to total 452,000 for the week ended May 15, slightly lower than 473,000 in the week prior, according to economists polled by Dow Jones.

U.S. Treasury yields fell on Thursday morning, as investors digested comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve, suggesting it might taper its asset purchases if the economy continues to recover rapidly.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note dipped to 1.663% at 3:30 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond fell to 2.371%. Yields move inversely to prices.

Money Report

Technology 12 mins ago

Virgin and O2's $44 Billion Telecoms Merger Cleared by UK Competition Watchdog

Facebook 2 hours ago

Facebook's EU-U.S. Data Flows Are Under Threat — That May Spell Trouble for Other Tech Giants

The 10-year Treasury yield topped 1.68% in the previous session, after minutes from the Fed's April meeting showed the central bank would reconsider its easy monetary policy if the economy continued to rapidly improve.

"A number of participants suggested that if the economy continued to make rapid progress toward the Committee's goals, it might be appropriate at some point in upcoming meetings to begin discussing a plan for adjusting the pace of asset purchases," the meeting summary stated.

Richard Kelly, head of global strategy at TD Securities, told CNBC's "Street Signs Europe" on Thursday that the Fed's comments were not a sign that it was about to start tapering but was instead just a "shot across the bow for markets."

He didn't think tapering would "even start till next year so this is just going to be a long road of talk for now."

CNBC PRO:

Bitcoin bust could be a positive as resilient stock market works through yet another bubble pop

Big institutional investors are dumping bitcoin and going back into gold, JPMorgan says

Missed the electric car boom? Analysts say these battery stocks are set to soar

Given that fuller employment is one of the Fed's goals, investors will be keeping a close eye on weekly jobless claims data, set to be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.

New claims for unemployment benefits are expected to total 452,000 for the week ended May 15, slightly lower than 473,000 in the week prior, according to economists polled by Dow Jones.

Auctions are due to be held Thursday for $40 billion of 4-week bills, $40 billion of 8-week bills and $13 billion of 9-year 8-month Treasury inflation-protected securities.

CNBC's Yun Li contributed to this market report.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCOVID-19Economic stimulusbondsJerome Powell
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us