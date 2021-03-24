$19 Million Mansion Sells in Delray Beach, Setting New Local Home Sales Record

The property, known as the Rockybrook estate, was originally listed at $23.5 million in May in the middle of the pandemic.

The listing agent said the home could only be toured virtually the first month it was on the market due to Covid-19.

The price was eventually cut to just over $21.9 million before selling for $19 million earlier this month.

A 21,000-square-foot megahome in South Florida is the most expensive non-oceanfront home ever sold in Delray Beach, and its $19 million sale price makes it the the town's top sale in over three years, according to the MLS.

"Resort-style living is a driving force in the ultra-luxury market," listing agent Senada Adzem tells CNBC, "People are rethinking their way of living — their wants and needs — as a result of the pandemic."

Douglas Elliman

According to the MLS, last year's highest priced sale in Delray Beach was $17 million for 9200 Rockybrook Way, known as The Sundara estate. The 18,000 square-foot mansion was also represented by Adzem whose team closed over $200 million in sales volume during the pandemic, which was her team's best year ever, according to the real estate brokerage firm Douglas Elliman.

The Rockybrook estate, which is located right next door to Sundara at 9192 Rockybrook Way, is comprised of seven bedrooms and 14 baths situated on a 2.5-acre lot located in a private community called Stone Creek Ranch. The gated neighborhood has a total of 37 estates and it's located about twenty miles south of Palm Beach and fifty miles north of Miami

Here's what's inside the record-breaking Delray Beach home:

Douglas Elliman

The foyer has 32-foot ceilings and a grand double-staircase in a style Adzem describes as, "modern classicism with throwback glam."

Douglas Elliman

The great room walls are clad in white marble with inlayed stainless-steel laser cut into an arabesque design and polished to a mirror-like finish. The 32-foot wall-of-windows overlooking the backyard, Adzem says, are hurricane-proof.

"The amenity-rich property includes a 250,000-gallon heated pool that recalls the Wynn Las Vegas, as well as a grotto, summer kitchen and tennis court," Adzem tells CNBC.

Douglas Elliman

The backyard water-world includes fire features, waterfalls and a grand gazebo.

Douglas Elliman

The home's main kitchen has two massive white marble islands, two sinks, two dishwashers, two sub-zero refrigerators, two under counter Wolf ovens, and two more pairs of ovens built into a wall of custom cabinets.

Douglas Elliman

Steps away from the main kitchen is an entirely separate chef's kitchen.

Douglas Elliman

The owner's suite includes a kings-sized bed with a massive built-in leather upholstered headboard and glass doors that lead to a private terrace overlooking the home's mega pool.

Douglas Elliman

Her bath is covered in white marble and amethyst. The super-sized bathroom includes a fireplace and large crystal chandelier that hangs over the hot tub.

Douglas Elliman

His walk-in closet includes leather-clad drawers and illuminated shelves.

Douglas Elliman

Her closet has a glass-topped island for storing accessories, three crystal chandeliers and floor-to-ceiling shelves and wardrobes.

Douglas Elliman

The home's "children's wing," as Adzem describes it, includes three ensuite-bedrooms,

Douglas Elliman

a lounge, living room, kitchenette

Douglas Elliman

and a two-lane bowling alley.

Douglas Elliman

The wine storage room is a combination of glass and polished steel designed to create the illusion of wine bottles floating in midair.

Douglas Elliman

The dining room seats fourteen guests below a ceiling lined with mother of pearl.

Douglas Elliman

The home's clubby lounge includes a bar flanked by two wine coolers, a wall covered in back-lit stone and over a dozen pendant lights hanging above a stone bar top.

Douglas Elliman

There's also a salon & treatment room.

Douglas Elliman

And a 20-person movie theatre with a retro-Hollywood theme. The reclining seats are clad in imported Italian leather and the surround sound system is seamlessly integrated into the back-lit walls.

The sellers were Bradley Cohen, co-founder of Insurance Care Direct and Sandra Cohen, founder of Baciami Moda, the home's buyer remains undisclosed.