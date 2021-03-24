Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

$19 Million Mansion Sells in Delray Beach, Setting New Local Home Sales Record

By Ray Parisi, CNBC

Douglas Elliman
  • The property, known as the Rockybrook estate, was originally listed at $23.5 million in May in the middle of the pandemic. 
  • The listing agent said the home could only be toured virtually the first month it was on the market due to Covid-19.
  • The price was eventually cut to just over $21.9 million before selling for $19 million earlier this month.

A 21,000-square-foot megahome in South Florida is the most expensive non-oceanfront home ever sold in Delray Beach, and its $19 million sale price makes it the the town's top sale in over three years, according to the MLS.  

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"Resort-style living is a driving force in the ultra-luxury market," listing agent Senada Adzem tells CNBC, "People are rethinking their way of living — their wants and needs — as a result of the pandemic."

Aerial view of The Rockybrook Estate in Delray Beach, FL
Douglas Elliman
Aerial view of The Rockybrook Estate in Delray Beach, FL

The property, known as the Rockybrook estate, was originally listed at $23.5 million in May in the middle of the pandemic.  Adzem says in its first month on the market the home could only be toured virtually due to Covid-19. The price was cut to just over $21.9 million before selling for $19 million earlier this month.

Money Report

Business 11 mins ago

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After the Bell: Rite Aid, RH & More

markets 29 mins ago

Tech and GameStop Losses Have Traders Wondering If Retail Investors Are Losing Interest in Market

According to the MLS, last year's highest priced sale in Delray Beach was $17 million for 9200 Rockybrook Way, known as The Sundara estate. The 18,000 square-foot mansion was also represented by Adzem whose team closed over $200 million in sales volume during the pandemic, which was her team's best year ever, according to the real estate brokerage firm Douglas Elliman.

The Rockybrook estate, which is located right next door to Sundara at 9192 Rockybrook Way, is comprised of seven bedrooms and 14 baths situated on a 2.5-acre lot located in a private community called Stone Creek Ranch. The gated neighborhood has a total of 37 estates and it's located about twenty miles south of Palm Beach and fifty miles north of Miami

Here's what's inside the record-breaking Delray Beach home:

The foyer's grand double staircase
Douglas Elliman
The foyer's grand double staircase

The foyer has 32-foot ceilings and a grand double-staircase in a style Adzem describes as,  "modern classicism with throwback glam." 

The great room
Douglas Elliman
The great room

The great room walls are clad in white marble with inlayed stainless-steel laser cut into an arabesque design and polished to a mirror-like finish. The 32-foot wall-of-windows overlooking the backyard, Adzem says, are hurricane-proof.

 

"The amenity-rich property includes a 250,000-gallon heated pool that recalls the Wynn Las Vegas, as well as a grotto, summer kitchen and tennis court," Adzem tells CNBC.

View of pool and gazebo with water fall feature
Douglas Elliman
View of pool and gazebo with water fall feature

The backyard water-world includes fire features, waterfalls and a grand gazebo.

Main kitchen
Douglas Elliman
Main kitchen

The home's main kitchen has two massive white marble islands, two sinks, two dishwashers, two sub-zero refrigerators, two under counter Wolf ovens, and two more pairs of ovens built into a wall of custom cabinets.

Chef's kitchen
Douglas Elliman
Chef's kitchen

Steps away from the main kitchen is an entirely separate chef's kitchen.

Owner's suite
Douglas Elliman
Owner's suite

The owner's suite includes a kings-sized bed with a massive built-in leather upholstered headboard and glass doors that lead to a private terrace overlooking the home's mega pool.

Her bath with fireplace, hot tub and Amethyst accents.
Douglas Elliman
Her bath with fireplace, hot tub and Amethyst accents.

Her bath is covered in white marble and amethyst. The super-sized bathroom includes a fireplace and large crystal chandelier that hangs over the hot tub.

His walk-in closet
Douglas Elliman
His walk-in closet

His walk-in closet includes leather-clad drawers and illuminated shelves.

Her closet
Douglas Elliman
Her closet

Her closet has a glass-topped island for storing accessories, three crystal chandeliers and floor-to-ceiling shelves and wardrobes.

One of three ensuite-bedrooms in the children's wing.
Douglas Elliman
One of three ensuite-bedrooms in the children's wing.

The home's "children's wing," as Adzem describes it, includes three ensuite-bedrooms,

Lounge in the children's wing.
Douglas Elliman
Lounge in the children's wing.

a lounge, living room, kitchenette

Two-lane bowling alley
Douglas Elliman
Two-lane bowling alley

and a two-lane bowling alley.

Glass-encased wine room
Douglas Elliman
Glass-encased wine room

The wine storage room is a combination of glass and polished steel designed to create the illusion of wine bottles floating in midair.

Dining room
Douglas Elliman
Dining room

The dining room seats fourteen guests below a ceiling lined with mother of pearl.

The bar in Rockybrook's club lounge.
Douglas Elliman
The bar in Rockybrook's club lounge.

The home's clubby lounge includes a bar flanked by two wine coolers, a wall covered in back-lit stone and over a dozen pendant lights hanging above a stone bar top.

Salon treatment room
Douglas Elliman
Salon treatment room

There's also a salon & treatment room.

Cinema room
Douglas Elliman
Cinema room

And a 20-person movie theatre with a retro-Hollywood theme. The reclining seats are clad in imported Italian leather and the surround sound system is seamlessly integrated into the back-lit walls.

The sellers were Bradley Cohen, co-founder of Insurance Care Direct and Sandra Cohen, founder of Baciami Moda, the home's buyer remains undisclosed.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Businessreal estateLIFEluxury
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us