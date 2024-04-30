66% of parents say they feel isolated and lonely, new survey shows

Even parents, a demographic that is notoriously deprived of alone time, are not immune to the ongoing loneliness epidemic.

About two-thirds, 66%, of parents said the demands of child-rearing sometimes or frequently make them feel lonely and isolated, according to a new survey by The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

Researchers polled 250 parents between the ages of 30 and 49.

The best way to combat this experience is to prioritize social connection, says Kate Gawlik, an associate clinical professor at The Ohio State University College of Nursing and a researcher on parental burnout who designed the survey.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

"Find a parent group or have a parent-child class where you are going to be seeing the same people over and over again," she says. "That's how connection is formed. It can't just be one event."

'It can intimidating to take the first step'

Showing up to a class or calling up a parent you want to know better can be unnerving.

"It can be intimidating to take the first step," Gawlik says.

But studies show that people generally like getting out-of-the-blue calls. And 79% of the parents interviewed said they would value a way to connect with other parents outside of work and home, according to the survey.

As Belgium American psychotherapist and relationship expert Esther Perel noted on a recent episode of Dan Harris' Ten Percent Happier podcast, impromptu plans, specifically, can help you forge stronger bonds.

"People may often be busy three weeks before but they're not busy the day of," she told Harris. "It's an amazing thing how many people are going to spend the night at home."

Just remember, consistency is key, Gawlik says: "It's really about frequency and how often you are seeing people."

Want to make extra money outside of your day job? Sign up for CNBC's new online course How to Earn Passive Income Online to learn about common passive income streams, tips to get started and real-life success stories.