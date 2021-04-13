Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
finance

Bitcoin Hits New All-Time High Above $62,000 Ahead of Coinbase Debut

By Ryan Browne, CNBC

Getty Images
  • The price of bitcoin climbed more than 4% in the last 24 hours, hitting a new all-time high of $62,718, according to data from Coin Metrics.

Bitcoin surged to a fresh record high of more than $62,000 on Tuesday, as investors awaited the highly-anticipated stock market debut of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The price of bitcoin climbed more than 4% in the last 24 hours to hit $62,718, according to data from Coin Metrics. Ether, the second-most valuable digital coin after bitcoin, also set a fresh record, climbing to $2,210.

Money Report

politics 40 mins ago

Violent Riots Have Broken Out in Northern Ireland — Here's Why

coronavirus 58 mins ago

10-Year Treasury Yield Tops 1.69% Ahead of Key Inflation Report

Coinbase is set to go public on Wednesday, and could be valued at as much as $100 billion — more than major trading venue operators like Intercontinental Exchange, owner of the New York Stock Exchange. Crypto investors are hailing the company's stock market debut as a major milestone for the industry after years of skepticism from Wall Street and regulators.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

financeinternetbitcoinCryptocurrencyICE
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us