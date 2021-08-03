Caeleb Dressel on 2024 Paris Olympics: ‘I Very Much Would Like to Make the Team'

Caeleb Dressel won five gold medals in Tokyo, including three from individual events -- the men's 100m butterfly and the 50m and 100m freestyle, and his Olympic journey may not be over yet.

“I very much would like to make the team, but got to get put on the team first,” said Dressel on the Paris Olympics.

The world was mesmerized by U.S. swimmer Caeleb Dressel during his triumphant performances at the Tokyo Olympics. While his events might be over in Tokyo, don't count him out for the Paris Olympics in 2024.

"I very much would like to make the team, but got to get put on the team first," said the 24-year-old Florida native. "I'm no priority over anybody in U.S. swimming. I got to make the team first, then we can talk about Paris."

Dressel won five gold medals in Tokyo, including three from individual events -- the men's 100m butterfly and the 50m and 100m freestyle. Dressel told CNBC's "The News with Shepard Smith" that while he did land at the top of the podium, he "didn't have a perfect race," but learned a lot and looks forward to getting back into a routine.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Host Shepard Smith asked Dressel what needs to change about the Olympics. The seven-time Olympic gold medalist told Smith he'd like to see less fanfare, so that he can simply focus on his sport.

"In regards to change, maybe not put as much spotlight on some of these athletes," Dressel said, "If it were up to me, it would just be me and my coach in the water, and nobody else, really. I don't really care for the attention, I just want to swim fast."