Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

Chrysler to End Production of 300 Sedan After Rolling Out Limited Edition V-8 Model

By Michael Wayland, CNBC

Chrysler
  • Chrysler will bid farewell to its once-prominent 300 sedan by resurrecting a limited edition performance version of the car for its last year of production.
  • The 2023 Chrysler 300C will be powered by a 6.4-liter V-8 Hemi engine that produces 485 horsepower and 475 foot-pounds of torque.
  • The carmaker said it will only produce 2,000 of the cars for the U.S. and 200 for Canada. The starting price will be $55,000.

DETROIT — Chrysler will bid farewell to its once-prominent 300 sedan by resurrecting a limited edition performance version of the car for its last year of production.

The 2023 Chrysler 300C will be powered by a 6.4-liter V-8 Hemi engine that produces 485 horsepower and 475 foot-pounds of torque, according to the company. It's expected to have a top speed of 160 mph and achieve 0-60 mph in about 4.3 seconds.

The carmaker said it will only produce 2,000 of the cars for the U.S. and 200 for Canada. The starting price will be $55,000. Ordering reservations are available at reservation.chrysler.com, following the company unveiling of the car Tuesday night during the Detroit auto show.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
2023 Chrysler 300C sedan
Chrysler
2023 Chrysler 300C sedan

While crossovers and SUVs are in vogue with U.S. consumers, Chrysler was applauded for resurrecting the 300 — first introduced in 1955 — as a new model in 2005. Due to its strong design and road presence, including a large, checkered grill, it was dubbed a "mini-Bentley."

Sales topped 100,000 units annually but have gradually declined to less than 17,000 units the past two years. It last offered a 300C model for the 2020 model year. The current top performance model of the 300 offers a 5.7-liter V-8 Hemi engine capable of 363 horsepower and 394 foot-pounds of torque.

Production of the 300 will end next year after the 2023 model year, according to Stellantis, Chrysler's parent company. The car is produced in Ontario, Canada, alongside the Dodge Charger and Dodge Challenger cars, which also are ending production next year.

2023 Chrysler 300C sedan
Chrysler
2023 Chrysler 300C sedan

Both Dodge vehicles also are ending with special edition performance variants. The muscle cars are expected to be replaced by an all-electric performance car, which the company recently previewed as a concept.

Money Report

Business 23 mins ago

Understanding the Risks of Buy Now, Pay Later Apps

Business 40 mins ago

Stock Futures Are Flat After Major Averages Suffer Worst Day Since June 2020

Chrysler declined to speculate on what, if anything, is expected to replace the 300 sedan, which is one of only two vehicles sold under the brand alongside the Pacifica minivan. The car could be replaced by the electric Chrysler Airflow that was unveiled as a concept earlier this year for the CES consumer technology show.

Chrysler has said its first battery-powered electric vehicle would come in 2025, followed by an all-electric lineup in 2028.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Business
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a tip Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us