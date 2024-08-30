Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lightning Round: ADMA Biologics is ‘a very speculative situation'

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: Realty Income is a buy
CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

ADMA Biologics: "This is a very speculative situation...Any time there's immunity compromised patients, there's some big money down the road."

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

MP Materials: "This is one of those situations that is very difficult...If they don't pull out of the tailspin of losses, then it just doesn't matter."

Delcath Systems: "There's no investing. At this point, it is speculating."

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Money Report

news 27 mins ago

Gap CEO describes the retailer's ‘reinvigoration strategy' after a successful quarter

news 33 mins ago

Asia markets climb as U.S. jobless and GDP numbers calm recessionary fears; investors assess Japan data

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us