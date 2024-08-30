Cramer's Lightning Round: ADMA Biologics is ‘a very speculative situation'

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

ADMA Biologics: "This is a very speculative situation...Any time there's immunity compromised patients, there's some big money down the road."

MP Materials: "This is one of those situations that is very difficult...If they don't pull out of the tailspin of losses, then it just doesn't matter."

Delcath Systems: "There's no investing. At this point, it is speculating."

