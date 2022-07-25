Cramer's Lightning Round: BHP Group Is Not a Buy

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Prudential Financial Inc: "The best insurer's Chubb, and that stock keeps going down. So as far as I'm concerned, we've got to stay away from the insurers."
Arbor Realty Trust Inc: "I tend to be against these companies. ... Real estate finance is just a dicey business."
BHP Group Ltd: "We do not buy a mineral and mining company going into a recession that's mandated by the Fed. ... I know it looks cheap, but we're not going there."
Carnival Corp: "I say no to Carnival."
Upstart Holdings Inc: "I think you have to sell it. ... I do not like it."
Vertical Aerospace Ltd: "That company's losing money. [Sell]."
Iron Mountain Inc: "I say, buy."
