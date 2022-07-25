Cramer's Lightning Round: BHP Group Is Not a Buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Prudential Financial Inc: "The best insurer's Chubb, and that stock keeps going down. So as far as I'm concerned, we've got to stay away from the insurers."

Arbor Realty Trust Inc: "I tend to be against these companies. ... Real estate finance is just a dicey business."

BHP Group Ltd: "We do not buy a mineral and mining company going into a recession that's mandated by the Fed. ... I know it looks cheap, but we're not going there."

Carnival Corp: "I say no to Carnival."

Upstart Holdings Inc: "I think you have to sell it. ... I do not like it."

Vertical Aerospace Ltd: "That company's losing money. [Sell]."

Iron Mountain Inc: "I say, buy."

