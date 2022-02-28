Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: I Like Lazard Here

By Krystal Hur, CNBC

Gene Blevins | Reuters
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Oceaneering International Inc.: "It's right here. There are a lot of times when I look at these stocks and I think, 'Well, they have contracts, the contracts could go bad.' I think these guys are very good."

Tellurian Inc: "Here's what matters with Tellurian: their balance sheet. It's not great. They have to raise a lot more debt. But when they are finished, there will be ready customers."

Equitrans Midstream Corp: "It was down for multiple days, it yields [9%]. I'm worried about a 9% yielder. It makes me feel like it's not sustainable."

AT&T Inc: "Maybe for the long-term, there's something there. Short-term, no. Short-term, ["Mad Money"] is a family show, so I can't really go into it. It's just not right."

Lazard Ltd: "Jimmy Chill likes Lazard. I think that this is an opportunity, not a negative. I like it, I think it can do well."

Doximity Inc: "Doximity, I think is very inexpensive. ... Doximity's a high-growth stock, people don't like them. But one day they will."

